Colorado man sought sex with 7-year-old girl in Kansas City, feds allege

A Colorado man is in federal custody after allegedly trying to meet a 7-year-old Kansas City girl for sex.
The girl did not exist and the woman posing online as the child's mother is actually an FBI employee.
But federal prosecutors in Kansas City allege that Ryan Edward Mausner believed he was going to meet a girl for sex when he boarded a flight to Kansas City on May 25.
Mausner, 42, of Carbondale, Colo., is now charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with attempted online enticement of a child.
Using the name "Dom _ G," he and the FBI employee began communicating on Kik in January, according to the sworn FBI affidavit filed in the case.
They discussed him coming to Kansas City to have sex with the girl.
"Big boss man needs his girls...can't wait to meet," he allegedly said in one message.
In another conversation, he asked about the girl's sexual experience and described what he wanted to do with her, according to the allegations.
In early May, he sent the "mother" a screen shot of his travel itinerary, according to the affidavit, which then describes him boarding the flight on May 25.
Prosecutors in Kansas City have filed a motion to have him held without bond while the case is pending.
"Mausner was actively seeking out very young minor victims so that he could engage in criminal sexual activity with them," prosecutors said in the motion.
