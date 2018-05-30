Lawsuit: Meals on Wheels driver, 72, slammed to pavement by Kansas deputy

A 72-year-old Kansas man who was trying to check on a relative after a tornado has filed suit against a deputy who allegedly knocked him unconscious.
Richard A. Nixon alleges in the suit filed Wednesday that Coffey County, Kan., Deputy Michael L. Roney used excessive force and violated his constitutional rights during the 2016 incident.
Nixon suffered two black eyes and had to have 11 stitches to close a gash on his forehead, according to the lawsuit.
Coffey County Sheriff Randy Rogers said he had not yet seen the suit but had been made aware that it would be filed.
"We will adamantly defend our officer and his actions," the sheriff said. "I think the evidence will speak for itself."
According to his suit, Nixon drove into Eureka, Kan., on July 8, 2016, after a tornado had hit the town to deliver food to elderly residents and to check on a relative who lived there.
Roney was directing traffic and was blocking traffic from proceeding down the street where Nixon wanted to go.
Nixon told the deputy what he was doing, but the deputy told him he needed to turn.
The two men "exchanged heated words," according to the suit.
Then, as Nixon was attempting to turn as he had been instructed, he alleges in the suit that the deputy opened his truck's door and threw him to the ground.
"Mr. Nixon had not committed any crime nor was he a danger to anyone when Defendant Roney pulled him from his truck and threw him to the ground, splitting his head open," the suit alleges.
Nixon was then arrested and charged with aggravated battery and interference with a law enforcement officer, but the charges were later dismissed.
