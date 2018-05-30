Drone video shows extent of damage from Grandview fire and explosion

A video from a drone shot by the Grandview Public Works Department showed the extent of the damage left by a fire and several explosions that leveled a lawn mower repair business. The video showed an aerial view of heavy construction equipment mov City of Grandview Monty Davis
Owner sentenced for homemade fireworks explosion that destroyed Grandview business

By Tony Rizzo

May 30, 2018 11:54 AM

The 76-year-old owner of a Grandview business that was blown to pieces by a cache of homemade fireworks was sentenced Wednesday to probation.

James Witt was sentenced in federal court in Kansas City, where he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture fireworks without a license.

"Well, I made a big mistake," Witt told U.S. District Judge Gary Fenner. "And I'm sorry for it."

A co-defendant, Thomas McKeehan, 67, has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Witt's business, JW's Lawn and Garden Equipment at 140th Street and U.S. 71, was blown to pieces by a massive explosion on Jan. 4, 2017.

No one was injured.

Investigators determined that Witt and McKeehan had been purchasing bulk supplies of chemicals and manufacturing explosive devices including M-80 and M-100 devices.

They also bought and sold commercial fireworks without the required license.

After the explosion, authorities seized several thousand commercially packaged aerial shells and more than 17,000 M-80s and M-100s that they had been keeping in a Belton storage locker.

Fenner told Witt he was getting a big break by being placed on probation for three years, and gave him a stern warning to do what he was supposed to do and stay out of trouble.



