Former Kansas City man committed indefinitely as a violent sexual predator

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced on Tuesday that his office has a committed a former Kansas City man as a violent sexual predator for two decades of sexual violence toward children.
John D. Davidson, 46, formerly of Kansas City, was first arrested in 1998 for performing a lewd act at a public pool while watching young girls swim. He later admitted rummaging through trash dumpsters for soiled diapers for sexual use, according to a release from the Hawley's office.
In 2001, Davidson was caught repeatedly looking into windows of homes while committing a lewd act. The following year, Davidson pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a 4-year-old boy and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to Hawley.
In 2013, authorities said they removed Davidson from the state's sex offender treatment program after they determined Davidson had failed to make sufficient progress in treatment.
Hawley filed a petition to commit Davidson as a predator in 2017, when Davidson was eligible to be released from prison.
A Jackson County judge signed the order on May 21. Davidson will remain in a state-operated mental health facility until authorities determine he is safe to be released, according to Hawley.
Comments