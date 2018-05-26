KC teacher charged in JoCo with rape of child, sodomy. School 'stunned,' official says

A Kansas City teacher has been charged in Johnson County District Court with three counts of child sex crimes.
Randall K. Carter II, 42, was arrested Friday on one count of rape of a child under 14 years old, one count of aggravated sodomy of a child under 14 and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, according to court documents.
Carter taught at the Lee A. Tolbert Academy, a public charter school at 3400 The Paseo, for the past 10 months, Superintendent Vivian Roper said by email.
He taught fifth grade, according to KMBC.
He was hired with "an absolutely clean record" following state and federal criminal background checks and a family registry check, Roper said.
"The charges had nothing to do with our school," Roper added.
"As a concerned person, I want to ensure our students’ safety and keep parents informed, as they are our partners in the education of our students. ... Upon being notified of his arrest, our community was stunned."
The Lee A. Tolbert Academy was founded in 1999 and has more than 500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
A search of Jackson and Johnson county court records indicated Carter had no past criminal history in those jurisdictions.
Carter's alleged sex crimes all took place between July 2013 and August 2016.
His bond was set at $500,000. He was ordered to not have contact with children.
