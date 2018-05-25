KC man left woman with bullet wounds but still breathing, police say. He faces murder

A Kansas City man who allegedly attempted to rob a woman with a female accomplice has been charged with murder after the accomplice was killed, according to court records.
Corey Bibee, 30, faces second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the slaying of Elaine Segovia. The court records were filed Friday by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
Segovia was 35 and lived in Independence.
Kansas City police officers found Segovia's body in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. April 6 near Smart Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard. She had multiple bullet wounds in her torso.
A receipt in Segovia's pocket from the 7th Street Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, led officers to the establishment, where they discovered surveillance footage that showed the victim, Bibee and a second woman leaving together earlier that morning.
The second woman's name is redacted in court documents.
Three witnesses later told police that Bibee admitted to them that he and Segovia had tried to rob the second woman.
Bibee told police he was driving, with Segovia in the passenger seat and the second woman in a backseat. The second woman pulled a handgun from her purse, though Bibee did not say why, according to court documents.
As Segovia lunged at the armed woman, Bibee said he heard a gunshot.
Under Missouri law, a person can be charged with murder if someone is killed during the commission of a lesser felony, even if the person doesn't directly take someone's life.
Bibee said he hit the brakes and the second woman fled.
The second woman, when contacted by police, initially said nothing of a gun or a shooting, saying she exited the vehicle at a gas station and walked home.
But when confronted with evidence, the woman said Bibee and Segovia attempted to rob her at knifepoint. She said she jumped from the vehicle and was helped by an off-duty police officer.
She denied shooting Segovia, then requested an attorney.
Bibee told police that he didn't take Segovia to a hospital because he was "scared," according to court documents. He said Segovia was still breathing when he left her.
Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond in the case.
