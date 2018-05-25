Video shows person of interest in shooting after KC rap concert

Investigators have released a video of an individual they identified as a person of interest in the May 11 fatal shooting of a man following a rap concert.

Michael Silas Jr., 22, was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot near the Uptown Theater at 37th Street and Broadway Boulevard. Police responded just before 11:30 p.m.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

Popular Memphis rapper Yo Gotti was wrapping up his concert at the Uptown. Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver-turned-music artist Dwayne Bowe was featured as an opening act.

Larry Sells, who owns the Uptown, said there was a disturbance inside the theater near the end of the show, but it was minor. He did not know if it was connected to the shooting.





Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Kansas City homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

The victim's mother, Margo Lampkin, said her son "had a background" that often found him the target of violence, but had begun turning his life around since the death of his 3-month-old daughter in February.

In addition to his deceased daughter, Silas was the father of four other children, each younger than 5 years of age, according to his mother.