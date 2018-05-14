Former Chiefs linebacker gets diversion in marijuana case

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has reached an agreement with Johnson County prosecutors to have a drug possession charge dropped.

The diversion agreement calls for the dismissal of charges if Pierre-Louis successfully completes a probationary term of one year.

The 26-year-old linebacker, who now plays for the New York Jets, was charged in January after he was pulled over by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper for an expired license tag on his Tesla.

The trooper who made the traffic stop reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana, and a search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles, a THC inhaler, two THC vape pens, THC wax, a scale, a grinder and rolling papers, according to court documents.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

His attorney, Trey Pettlon, could not be reached Monday for comment.

















