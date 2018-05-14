Former Chiefs linebacker gets diversion in marijuana case

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has reached an agreement with Johnson County prosecutors to have a drug possession charge dropped.
The diversion agreement calls for the dismissal of charges if Pierre-Louis successfully completes a probationary term of one year.
The 26-year-old linebacker, who now plays for the New York Jets, was charged in January after he was pulled over by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper for an expired license tag on his Tesla.
The trooper who made the traffic stop reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana, and a search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles, a THC inhaler, two THC vape pens, THC wax, a scale, a grinder and rolling papers, according to court documents.
