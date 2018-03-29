Former KC paramedic accused of stealing painkilling drugs stored on ambulances

A former Kansas City Fire Department paramedic allegedly stole hundreds of doses of powerful pain-killing drugs stored on ambulances.
Michael L. Fostich, 36, was named in a federal grand jury indictment unsealed Thursday.
He is charged in the two-count indictment with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and tampering with a consumer product.
According to the indictment, Fostich had access to sealed containers of fentanyl and morphine stored in safes on ambulances while working as a paramedic from August 2014 to December of 2016.
Never miss a local story.
During the course of 2016, he allegedly falsified records to cover up his theft of the drugs.
During that time, he reported that he was responsible for 806 doses of fentanyl. According to the indictment that accounted for 39 percent of the total reported for the fire department.
He also reported being responsible for 636 doses of morphine, a number that represented 63 percent of the entire supply used by the fire department, according to the indictment.
The tampering charge alleges that after taking the drugs from their vials, he replaced them with another substance and put them back in safes where they were stored on ambulances.
He did that with "reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily injury," the indictment alleges.
The indictment was handed down Tuesday, but was unsealed Thursday after Fostich was arrested and made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.
Comments