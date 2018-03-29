Third man gets life in prison for murder of She's a Pistol gun store owner in Shawnee

One of the four men convicted in the 2015 fatal shooting at She's A Pistol gun store in Shawnee was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Nicquan Midgyett pleaded guilty in December in Johnson County District Court to a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Jon Bieker.
Midgyett, 22, also pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.
Bieker was fatally shot on Jan. 9, 2015, when he confronted Midgyett and three others tried to rob his business.
One of the robbers punched Bieker's wife and knocked her unconscious.
Bieker emerged from a back room and fired shots, wounding three of the robbers, but he was fatally shot.
Under terms of his plea agreement, Midgyett will have to serve 29 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Two of the other defendants have also been convicted and sentenced.
Sentencing for the fourth man is scheduled for April 12.
