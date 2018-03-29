Nicquan Midgyett
Third man gets life in prison for murder of She's a Pistol gun store owner in Shawnee

By Tony Rizzo And Max Londberg

March 29, 2018 05:25 PM

One of the four men convicted in the 2015 fatal shooting at She's A Pistol gun store in Shawnee was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Nicquan Midgyett pleaded guilty in December in Johnson County District Court to a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Jon Bieker.

Midgyett, 22, also pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

Bieker was fatally shot on Jan. 9, 2015, when he confronted Midgyett and three others tried to rob his business.

Hakeem W. Malik, 21, of Kansas City was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2015 shooting death of Jon Bieker, owner of She's A Pistol gun shop in Shawnee. Malik pleaded guilty in May in Johnson County District Court to first-degree mu Glenn Rice, Tammy LjungbladThe Kansas City Star

One of the robbers punched Bieker's wife and knocked her unconscious.

Bieker emerged from a back room and fired shots, wounding three of the robbers, but he was fatally shot.

Under terms of his plea agreement, Midgyett will have to serve 29 years in prison before he can seek parole.

Two of the other defendants have also been convicted and sentenced.

Sentencing for the fourth man is scheduled for April 12.

Becky Bieker praised prosecutors after a Johnson County judge announced that enough evidence existed for three defendants to face trial in the botched robbery of the She's a Pistol gun store in January. Bieker's husband, Jon Bieker, died in the in McClatchybburnes@kcstar.com

