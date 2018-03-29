Man arrested outside casino gets 10 years for spree of KC-area bank robberies

A man arrested last year outside the Argosy Casino after a month-long spree of bank robberies was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.
Tam Henry Holmes, 57, pleaded guilty last October to four bank robberies in Kansas City, Independence and Liberty.
Three of the hold-ups occurred in April 2017.
The day after the last robbery, Holmes was arrested outside the casino in Riverside when a police officer saw a car that had been reported stolen.
When questioned by the FBI, Holmes admitted to committing the four robberies.
The first occurred on Nov. 16, 2016, at the Central Bank of Kansas City, 2301 Independence Ave.
According to court documents, the robber approached a teller and said, "700."
He then repeated the number, and the teller realized it was a robbery and he wanted $700.
On April 1, 2017, Holmes robbed the Bank of the West at 850 S. Missouri 291 in Liberty.
In that case, he showed a note to a teller that read, "This is a robbery, give me all your large bills."
The next robbery occurred two days later at the Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union at 19341 East U.S. 40 in Independence.
In that case, the robber handed a note to a teller that read, "This is a robbery. Don’t pull any dye packs, bail or alarms. I know where you live."
His last robbery was on April 15 in Independence at the First Federal Bank of Kansas City at 3500 Noland Road.
He also handed a note to a teller in that case. The note read, "Give me all the money, hurry up, or I will hurt you."
Holmes previously spent more than 10 years in prison after he was convicted of drug-related charges, according to Missouri court and prison records.
He was released on parole in 2012, prison records show.
