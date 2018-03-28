In helping shooting victims, Jackson County prosecutor coaxes cooperation with police

A Kansas City grandmother was so shaken after bullets ripped through her home that weeks later she remained too terrified to sit in her own living room.

While the grandmother was not the intended target of the recent drive-by shooting, she is one of the countless victims whose lives have been harmed by the surge of gun violence ravaging Kansas City.

A program called "Caring for Crime Survivors" is aimed at helping victims of gun violence. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that the assistance program was launched earlier this year and is seeking to help those who are sometimes forgotten once the crime scene tape has been removed.

"No one knocks on their door to see if they are OK," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. "No one knocks on their door to see if their wounds are healed. No one knocks on their door to see if they can still provide for their family. No checks to see if they are safe in their own homes."





Law enforcement agencies throughout Jackson County will provide referrals to the assistance program.

From there, trained volunteers with the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime and victim advocates from the prosecutor's office will reach out and meet with the crime victims. Workers will conduct a trauma assessment and give victims a bag of groceries and offer individual and family grief and trauma counseling.

The program also provides assistance with paying utility bills, clothing and crime scene clean up and minor home repairs caused by bullet damage. Shelter and relocation assistance also is available.

So far, the program has helped 10 victims. Anyone needing assistance should call 816-842-8467.

Helping victims and building positive relationships will encourage cooperation and prosecution, Baker said.

"I have stood on bloody streets in Kansas City and I have begged people and pleaded with people and sometimes angrily asked people to come forward and help me help solve crime," Baker said. "We can’t do it without their help. But we don’t offer anything back to them."

Last year, there were nearly 500 non-fatal shootings reported in Kansas City alone. The assistance program is county-wide because the spate of gun violence also includes suburban communities such as Independence, Lee's Summit and elsewhere, Baker said.

Damon Daniel, executive director for Ad Hoc, said he met with the grandmother whose house was riddled by gunfire and assured her that help was available.

"The first message is we care," Daniel said. "We know what happened and we are here to share resources."

The Jackson County's COMBAT anti-drug agency has provided $100,000 toward the effort. Baker said her office has allocated money for the program, but she acknowledges funding is limited despite the need for the program.

"As a community, we put an awfully big burden at the feet of police to solve all of our community’s problems," she said. "They have a different role here and their job should not be stepping in and taking care of all victims of crime as well."