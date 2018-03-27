'Armed and dangerous' — Man wanted in Texas killing believed to be in KC, police say

A man wanted in association with a homicide in Dallas on March 22 is believed to be in the Kansas City area.
Savion Valdez Davila, 20, is sought by the U.S. Marshal's Service and Kansas City Crime Stoppers. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.
Davila is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds and may be driving a black 2011 Chrysler 200 TX with license plate: DG7-T616.
He has multiple probation violations for aggravated robbery.
Anyone with information about Davila's whereabouts is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Those offering information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.
