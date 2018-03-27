Alligators, snakes biased jurors against mom in Missouri child death case, court says

The Missouri Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of a Richmond, Mo., woman in the child abuse death of her infant daughter because prosecutors were improperly allowed to present evidence of reptiles in the home.

Rebecca Matthews, 29, was found guilty in April 2016 of abuse of a child resulting in death, three counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The 3-week-old baby girl, Aprhil Matthews, died in August 2012 as a result of “blunt force trauma” to her chest and abdomen, which lacerated her heart and liver, according to Ray County prosecutors.

Matthews also was convicted of endangering the welfare of three other children by leaving them in a vehicle when temperatures were over 100 degrees and child abuse for breaking another infant’s arm.

Matthews appealed her convictions, arguing that prosecutors were improperly allowed to present evidence not relevant to the child abuse allegations.

Prosecutors told jurors that Aprhil and her siblings lived in filthy and unsafe conditions where reptiles such as alligators, snakes and lizards were kept in containers, cages and small plastic pools that were easily accessible to the children.

“…lizards that were real-life monsters for a child, lizards that could easily maim and injure these children, that was the norm,” prosecutors argued during closing arguments.

In their appeal, attorneys for Matthews argued the admission of such evidence was prejudicial to jurors.

After the baby died, doctors determined that she had multiple fractured ribs in various stages of healing. At trial, doctors testified that the fractures were consistent with the infant being squeezed.

A three-judge panel ordered that Matthews be given a new trial. The initial criminal trial was moved from Ray County to Clay County after a change of venue was granted.

They wrote that the evidence of the family's reptiles were not relevant to the child abuse allegations.

“We find admission of the reptile-related evidence prejudicial,” Judge A. Rex Gabbert wrote in the court’s ruling.

"The manner in which the reptile evidence was integrated with relevant evidence at trial and argued in closing suggested to the jurors that it was relevant to the counts pending before them,” Gabbert wrote.

The child’s father, Dennis Judson Matthews, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in September 2016 to abuse of a child resulting in death, three counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.