Feds in KC seize $62,800 from California marijuana farmer

Authorities are seeking to confiscate $62,800 that a California man was carrying in his back pack while traveling by Greyhound bus through Kansas City.
The man acknowledged that some of the money came from selling marijuana he grew on land he owned in California, according to federal court documents seeking to confiscate the money as illegal drug proceeds.
Neng Vue arrived March 5 in Kansas City by bus on his way to Wisconsin to visit family.
A Kansas City police detective spoke to Vue and asked if he could look in the back pack he was carrying.
Vue agreed, and the officer found three bundles of cash totaling $62,800, according to the court documents.
A police dog also alerted to the odor of drugs in the bag, the documents allege.
When questioned, Vue said he was carrying the money because he didn't have a bank account and was going to help a relative buy a car.
He said he has a medical card that allows him to grow and harvest a certain amount of marijuana for personal use.
However, he told officers that he also sold some of the marijuana he grew.
He allegedly told officers that he knew it was illegal to do that, according to the document.
When told that the money was going to be seized, Vue said he knew it would be.
"I know right now I'm guilty," the document alleges that he said.
