Suspect in shooting death of father to 11 turns herself in to police

Tyjuana Watson, a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Kansas City father to 11, has turned herself in to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department.
Police had been looking for Watson, 46, in connection with the March 17 shooting of Michael J. Williams Jr. inside the Firelight Lounge in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway.
A club regular described as "a loving son, brother and most of all a loving father," Williams, 35, was an innocent bystander who had never met the shooter, his family says.
The mother to two of Williams' children, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, told The Star that Watson entered the club in search of another man.
According to police reports, Watson allegedly used a handgun to shoot and kill Williams, then fled the club with Lacresha Carr, 40, in a white Cadillac Escalade.
Carr, an initial suspect in the shooting, turned herself in to authorities but was released pending further investigation, police say.
The killing rocked Williams' family, who held a vigil and set up a fundraiser on Facebook that raised more than $2,000 for funeral expenses.
