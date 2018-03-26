Prostitution recruit was FBI agent; alleged pimp arrested at KC Greyhound station

A Topeka man who allegedly tried to recruit a woman to work as a prostitute was arrested at a Kansas City bus station.
The woman who Ernest Lamont Rayton was communicating with online before he traveled to Kansas City to meet her was an undercover FBI agent.
Rayton, 44, is now charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with attempted enticement to travel across state lines to engage in prostitution.
According to court documents, Rayton allegedly used an online application to solicit another person.
That person was actually an undercover FBI agent in St. Louis.
Rayton tried to convince the person to come to Topeka and work as a prostitute.
"He repeatedly tells her that they are a team and that they will make money," according to the court documents.
Rayton bought a bus ticket for the agent to travel to Kansas City and placed an online ad in Topeka using a photograph provided to him by the agent.
Rayton was arrested last Thursday when he went to the Greyhound station to meet the bus.
He told agents that the woman was going to come live with him in Topeka and said that the online ad he placed was for her to go on dates, not to have sex.
He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the charge, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
