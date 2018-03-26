Teen found shot to death in parking lot of a Northland Kansas City restaurant

Police on Monday identified the teen found shot to death in a parking lot for Cascone's Italian Restaurant as 19-year-old Erik Estrada.
Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of North Oak Trafficway on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers were met by a person who had found the teen's body in the parking lot.
No suspect information was available from police.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Robert A. Cronkleton
