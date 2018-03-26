Columbine survivor to speak at gun violence summit in Kansas City

An unrelenting surge of gun violence is plaguing Kansas City, and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is convening a summit to do something about it.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, in cooperation with the Prosecutors Against Gun Violence coalition, will hold a daylong discussion called, "The Realities of Gun Violence in Kansas City: A Community Discussion." The coalition is a non-partisan effort of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.





The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 20, at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Road in Kansas City.





“Our community must learn to better cope with the daily violence and its enormous impacts on children, families and community,” Baker said in a statement. “Our children bear the greatest burden. Some in urban neighborhoods go to bed despite the sound of gunfire in the night. Others can’t help but worry about an unsuspected shooter at school.”





Samantha Haviland, who survived the Columbine school shooting 19 years ago, will be among the featured speakers at the summit.

Haviland was a 16-year-old student at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, when a pair of seniors, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, fatally shot 15 students and teachers and wounded two dozen others. After exchanging gunfire with responding police officers, Harris and Klebold committed suicide.

Haviland is director of counseling services for Denver Public Schools. She will address the trauma that follows a mass shooting.





So far this year, there have been 28 homicides reported in the Kansas City, compared with 26 at this time last year, when the number of killings reached 150. It was the highest number of homicides reported since 1993, when there were 153 slayings.

Firearms were used in the vast majority of the deaths, according to Kansas City police.





"We must all work together to reduce the level of violence,” Baker added. “But we also must all make ourselves more aware of the impacts of this level of violence on the institutions of our city, the hospitals, the schools, the businesses and our households.”

Baker said the gun summit is expected to bring a variety voices to speak on the lingering effects of gun violence and its ceaseless toll.

The event is free to the public but registration is required.

Emily Riegel, the widow of slain Brookside attorney Tom Pickert, spoke Saturday at March for Our Lives, calling for continued efforts to stop gun violence. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com