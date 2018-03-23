Mother charged in 2017 death of infant at Overland Park hotel

A St. Joseph woman was allegedly using methamphetamine when she unintentionally caused the death of her 10-month-old son in Overland Park last year.
Beatrix Caroline Nguyen is charged in Johnson County District Court with felony aggravated child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.
Nguyen, 27, was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center Thursday night. Her bond is set at $50,000.
The child died last May after Nguyen allegedly rolled over on the sleeping baby inside an Overland Park hotel room, according to the allegations.
Court documents that contain details of the case are not yet publicly available.
Nguyen is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon.
