Man says KC police officers beat him unconscious. Police say he actively resisted

A 27-year-old man has accused six Kansas City police officers of repeatedly kicking, punching and choking him until he was unconscious after he was arrested earlier this month.
But police say the man was actively resisting, which prompted use of force. They also say he had been in a fight before he was arrested and had sustained some of his injuries at a strip club.
Chase Dominique Moss said in the early morning of March 6, he was beaten twice: once by an arresting officer who kicked him about five times while he was handcuffed on the ground, and then by six other officers who beat him in a cell at the East Patrol Division.
According to his attorney and stepfather, Atif Abdel-Khaliq, his injuries were so severe that he was hospitalized for two days at Truman Medical Center.
"I know my race played a part in this," said Moss, who is African-American. "At one time, I was called a nigger during the arrest."
In their response to the allegations, police said before officers encountered Moss, he had been kicked out of a strip club for fighting.
Moss sustained bruises to his face and mouth in the altercation and then was involved in a rolling gun battle, police said.
Officers, on patrol in the area near the strip club, responded to the sound of gunshots and attempted to arrest Moss. But Moss sped away in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car and then ran away.
A police sergeant spotted Moss armed with a weapon between two houses in a Kansas City neighborhood. The sergeant, not knowing if Moss was armed, saw Moss approach him. The officer kicked Moss in the torso. Moss was arrested and officers found a Romak micro rifle .762, according to a statement from Capt. Lionel Colón, a police spokesman.
Moss was taken to the East Patrol Division. He was handcuffed with hands behind his back but Moss managed to maneuver his hands to the front of his body.
Officers then asked Moss to change into a jail uniform, but Moss resisted. A struggle ensued and police said Moss' wounds worsened as a result.
"Members of the KCPD try to avoid the use of force as much as possible, but Moss' actions required the actions the officers took in this incident," Colón said.
Moss and his attorney countered that, regardless of Moss's actions prior to the arrest and while in custody, the officers' treatment was unjust.
"Whenever you send an individual to the hospital because they took a beating like this man took, there is no justification," Abdel-Khaliq said.
After being released from the hospital Moss spent five days in custody at the Jackson County Jail, Abdel-Khaliq said.
One week after he was arrested, Moss pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to stealing and was placed on five years probation, according to court records.
Moss said he knelt on the street and raised his hands. The officer approached him, kicked him in the neck and continued kicking him after he was handcuffed.
When Moss asked why he had to remove his clothes, Moss said the officers started hitting him.
Moss was restrained or handcuffed throughout the beating, he said, and never resisted.
A mug shot of Moss taken after he was brought to Truman Medical Center showed contusions on his head. One eye was beaten nearly closed. Both eyes were red.
Abdel-Khaliq said he thinks the incident was recorded on video, and he is seeking a copy of the recording. The Star requested dashcam and surveillance footage of the incidents in the field and in the holding cell, but Colón said the footage was not available.
Moss said he's telling his story now to make it known "this is not tolerable on behalf of KCPD. They're here to protect and serve the community, and they can't do it by bringing violence to the community."
