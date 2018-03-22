Two wives — one ex, one soon-to-be — identify KC bank robbery suspect

A previously convicted bank robber is now charged with robbing a US Bank branch inside Truman Medical Center.
Jimmy Lee Bozeman II, 56, is charged in federal court in Kansas City with the March 14 hold-up of the US Bank branch inside Truman Medical Center, 2301 Holmes Road.
Bozeman was identified as a suspect after the FBI provided the media with surveillance camera photographs of the robber, according to court documents.
Several employees of the hospital recognized Bozeman as a former patient, according to the documents.
Other anonymous tips named Bozeman.
Investigators contacted his wife, who said she was his "soon-to-be ex-wife." She identified the picture of the robber as Bozeman.
She also said she had bought the jacket that the robber wore during the robbery.
Another woman, who had formerly been married to Bozeman, also identified him as the robber, the documents allege.
According to the documents, Bozeman is also the suspect in a January robbery in Sioux Falls, S.D., in which a woman was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot outside a bank.
He was previously convicted for the 2009 robbery of a bank in Independence. He was released from custody in May 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
