Olathe man re-sentenced for trying to kill first responders who came to the rescue

An Olathe man who fired gunshots from inside a burning house as firefighters and police officers arrived was re-sentenced Thursday to more than 13 years in prison.
In 2014, William J. Outhet Jr. was convicted in Johnson County District Court on charges of arson and attempted first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to consecutive sentences totaling 15 years and four months in prison.
But the Kansas Court of Appeals vacated the arson conviction and ordered his re-sentencing on the attempted murder charge.
On Thursday, District Judge Brenda Cameron imposed the same term of 13 years and nine months she had previously imposed on that count.
Outhet, 63, allegedly set fire to his house in the 1400 block of Martway Drive in February 2013 and fired multiple shots from inside.
No one was hit, and firefighters rescued Outhet after they found him unconscious with a shotgun across his chest. Other firearms and ammunition were discovered in other areas of the house, according to testimony at his trial.
