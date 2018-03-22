Jackson County jury recommends life sentence for murder at a party in Lee's Summit

Jurors in Jackson County have recommended that a Kansas City man spend life in prison for the shooting death of another man in Lee's Summit.
Terrell A. Ingram was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the killing of Malik Barbour, 20. The shooting happened July 16 outside a house party in the 1500 block of Southeast Long Place. Police were called to the party about 2:30 a.m. They found Barbour on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors said Barbour and Ingram fought outside of a home. Ingram shot Barbour, who was getting into a car.
A witness said Ingram initially shot at Barbour as many as six times, then paused and approached Barbour before firing two more shots. Ingram fled as a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Never miss a local story.
Ingram will be sentenced at a later date, according to prosecutors.
Comments