Woman is shot on Denver Avenue in Kansas City; police investigate

Kansas City police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left a woman in critical condition Wednesday afternoon near 23rd Street and Denver Avenue.
Police responded to the scene on a residential street where a witness reported hearing about 15 gunshots about 2:45 p.m.
A witness said the injured woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police closed off a portion of Denver Avenue as the investigation continued.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
