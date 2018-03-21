Kansas City police investigated a shooting Wednesday on Denver Avenue.
Kansas City police investigated a shooting Wednesday on Denver Avenue. Photo by Max Londberg - The Kansas City Star
Kansas City police investigated a shooting Wednesday on Denver Avenue. Photo by Max Londberg - The Kansas City Star

Crime

Woman is shot on Denver Avenue in Kansas City; police investigate

By Max Londberg And Ian Cummings

jlondberg@kcstar.com

icummings@kcstar.com

March 21, 2018 05:22 PM

Kansas City police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left a woman in critical condition Wednesday afternoon near 23rd Street and Denver Avenue.

Police responded to the scene on a residential street where a witness reported hearing about 15 gunshots about 2:45 p.m.

A witness said the injured woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police closed off a portion of Denver Avenue as the investigation continued.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Max Londberg:816-234-4378,@MaxLondberg

  Comments  