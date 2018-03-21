Woman who falsely reported rape on OP trail made similar KC claim, police say

A woman charged with falsely claiming to be raped on an Overland Park walking trail had previously reported a rape in 2014 "with extremely similar facts," according to court documents released Wednesday.

Pamela Sue Calvert, of Kansas City, is charged in Johnson County Circuit Court with giving a false alarm and interference with law enforcement.

Both charges are felonies.

According to the court documents, Overland Park police received a 911 call on Jan. 13 and found Calvert on the ground near the Indian Creek Trail with her clothes partially torn off.

She told officers that a man had grabbed her, thrown her to the ground, raped her and sexually assaulted her with a glass bottle.

At the hospital, doctors noted that Calvert had bruises, scrapes and cuts on her thighs and vaginal area. She had to undergo surgery.

After surgery, she gave police a detailed description of the alleged attacker.

A "large number of police officers and crime scene technicians" were involved in the investigation, which included officers contacting "a number" of possible suspects.

But after surgery, a friend of Calvert told detectives that the story "was not adding up."

Investigators then found a Kansas City police report from 2014 in which Calvert said a knife-wielding man had attacked her in a park, dragged her into bushes and raped her.

She also said she had been assaulted with a glass bottle in that 2014 incident, according to the documents.

After seeing the previous report, Overland Park detectives re-questioned Calvert who admitted that she made up the story, the court documents allege.

She said that she had been sexually assaulted the week before, but didn't think police would believe her.

"Something did happen just didn't happen how I said and I feel like a jackass," she is quoted as saying in the affidavit.

Calvert said she felt that her story on Jan. 13 would cause her report from the previous week to be taken more seriously.