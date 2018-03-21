Cass County man runs niece, her husband off property, shooting one, records say

A woman and her husband were allegedly injured by her uncle in rural Cass County Tuesday as he tried to run them off his property.
Now the uncle is in jail, charged with assault and armed criminal action, and the husband, who was shot, is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to a probable cause statement, Cass County deputies were called out to a shooting on South Chandler Road, north of Missouri N, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Garden City police arrived on scene and found Gilbert D. Linder, 54, with the shooting victim.
Linder told police on scene he had been having problems with "these two" coming to his farm and that he shot the driver because the driver, identified as 38-year-old Ronald M. Hibdon, Jr., rammed him onto a fence, court records said.
When asked by an officer where the driver was, Linder said, "He's in the car, I shot him."
A deputy arrived on scene shortly after and took Linder into custody. The deputy also took a black Taurus TCP.380 caliber pistol.
Hibdon was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Court records said he had gunshot wounds on his lower right leg and another near his left ear.
The victim's wife, Merranda N. Hibdon, told deputies Linder was her uncle, and that she and her husband were on the property because Linder allegedly told her last year she could have some old cars there for her children.
She said she was in the process of writing a letter to her uncle to explain why she and her husband were there when Linder showed up.
Linder lives in Creighton but court records indicate he has a property at 40903 E. 299th St. A concerned neighbor said she had called the Linder family after noticing a gray car parked behind the rural Cass County home.
Merranda Hibdon said Linder pointed a gun at her husband and started yelling at them to get out of their vehicle and lie on the ground.
She told authorities she heard a gunshot as she started to go toward the ground, and said her husband had been shot in the leg.
Linder then told the two to start walking south.
As they were walking, the woman said Linder found a board and used it to hit her and her husband. She said she took off running toward a tree line.
At that point, she said her husband returned to his gray car and was trying to drive away.
Neighbors told authorities they saw Linder closely following the car in a Jeep.
One of the neighbors got into his own truck to block the car and end the chase, court records said, but the car and Jeep went around his truck and continued on.
The neighbor eventually caught up to the two men, and said he saw Linder standing alongside the car, telling Ronald Hibdon to put his hands through the steering wheel.
The neighbor said he turned around and started walking toward his truck to call 911. That's when he heard a gunshot.
Linder told the witness Hibdon was going for a knife. Court document do not indicate if Hibdon was armed.
Linder, who remained in the county jail Wednesday, declined to speak with police in an interview at the sheriff's office. Bond was set at $100,000, cash only.
