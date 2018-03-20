KC father of 11 mourned after being shot by woman targeting another man, family says

Tears ran down Elizabeth Hayes' cheeks, and her raised voice drew a crowd of candle-bearing mourners outside the Firelight Lounge, where her nephew was slain Saturday.
"I'm going to make sure we have vengeance over what happened," she cried in the parking lot. "This is one murder that will not go lightly."
Michael J. Williams Jr. was killed early Saturday morning by a single gunshot, fired by Tyjuana Watson, according to the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.
Williams had never met the alleged shooter, relatives said.
Never miss a local story.
Police said Williams was an innocent bystander.
Watson, 46, remained at large Tuesday.
About 40 friends and relatives gathered for a vigil outside the Firelight Lounge near downtown Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday.
Williams, a father of 11, was a regular at the club and was visiting with friends this weekend when a single gunshot shattered the party and struck him.
A mother to two of Williams' children, who wished not to be named while Watson remained at large, called on Watson to turn herself in.
The mother said Watson entered the club in search of another man — her boyfriend.
Now, Williams' 11 children, ranging in age from a few months old to 16, will grow up without a man described by relatives as an excellent cook, father and jokester.
"Sometimes people say black fathers are not in their children's lives, but he was a black father in his child's life," the mother said. "And he didn't have two or three, he had 11, and he never missed a beat."
The mother said she worries about raising her young children alone.
"As a parent, you make a lot of sacrifices ... now it's just me only making the sacrifice," she said.
Williams' mother, Rebecca Hall, sounded incredulous as she described what she knew about the shooting.
"He was an innocent bystander and got shot in the face," she said.
Added Hayes, Williams' aunt, "I'm going to make sure these kids are taken care of."
Those who wish to help support Williams' surviving children can make a donation on Facebook.
Another woman initially sought in connection to the homicide turned herself in to police and was later release. Police initially reported the woman drove Watson away from the scene.
Watson also goes by various names, including Tyjuana Jackson, Lacresha Brooks, Karita Brooks, TY Jackson and Tyjuanal McCloud.
Police encouraged anyone who sees or knows of the whereabouts of Watson to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments