KC men arrested after head-on crash with police plead guilty to four armed robberies

By Max Londberg

March 20, 2018 06:10 PM

Two men have pleaded guilty to a string of armed robberies in and around Kansas City.

Roy L. House Jr., 38, and Curlie Pruitt III, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and brandishing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. House pleaded guilty Tuesday. Pruitt pleaded late last month.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District in Kansas City:

House and Pruitt admitted to participating in a conspiracy to rob four businesses at gunpoint in December 2016. They stole about $1,000 from two gas stations in Independence and Randolph, Mo., a smoke shop in Kansas City and a convenience store in Excelsior Springs.

They were arrested following a high-speed, head-on collision with a police vehicle in a QuikTrip parking lot while they were being pursued.

Police located a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

House and Pruitt face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison without parole.

