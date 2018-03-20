Woman, 24, dead in Kansas home; Kansas Bureau of Investigation, AG assisting on case

A 24-year-old woman was found dead at a residence in Plainville, Kan., on Monday, and numerous law enforcement agencies are working the case.
Alexis Garcia has been identified as a victim by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Commercial Street shortly before 5 a.m. Monday and found Garcia's body.
Plainville Police Chief Troy Rudman requested the KBI's assistance on the case.
"That is all we are releasing at this time as it is ongoing," said Nicole Hamm, a spokeswoman for the KBI.
An employee with the Rooks County Sheriff's Office referred The Star to a spokeswoman with the Attorney General's Office, who then referred The Star to the KBI.
"At the request of the Rooks County Attorney, our office has accepted for review the case regarding the death of Alexis Garcia. No additional information is available at this time," said Jennifer Montgomery of the Attorney General's Office.
"This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time," the Plainville Police Department said in a Facebook message.
Plainville is a town of about 5,000 north of Hays, Kan.
