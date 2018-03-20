Kansas City police investigate wreck, shooting on Prospect Avenue

Kansas City police are investigating a vehicle wreck and shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon on Prospect Avenue.
Officers were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the area of 39th Street and Prospect Avenue in response to an alert from the Kansas City Police Department's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.
Arriving officers found an SUV wrecked at the scene with evidence that the vehicle had been shot at multiple times. Inside the SUV was a person with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Lionel Colón, a spokesman for the Police Department.
The injured person was taken to a hospital.
Never miss a local story.
Police said they had no suspect information. The investigation continued.
Comments