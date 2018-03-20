Kansas City police investigated a vehicle wreck and shooting Tuesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries near 39th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Kansas City police investigated a vehicle wreck and shooting Tuesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries near 39th Street and Prospect Avenue. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad - The Kansas City Star
Kansas City police investigated a vehicle wreck and shooting Tuesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries near 39th Street and Prospect Avenue. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad - The Kansas City Star

Crime

Kansas City police investigate wreck, shooting on Prospect Avenue

By Glenn E. Rice And Ian Cummings

grice@kcstar.com

icummings@kcstar.com

March 20, 2018 01:20 PM

Kansas City police are investigating a vehicle wreck and shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon on Prospect Avenue.

Officers were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the area of 39th Street and Prospect Avenue in response to an alert from the Kansas City Police Department's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

Arriving officers found an SUV wrecked at the scene with evidence that the vehicle had been shot at multiple times. Inside the SUV was a person with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Lionel Colón, a spokesman for the Police Department.

The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said they had no suspect information. The investigation continued.

Glenn E. Rice:816-234-4341,@GRicekcstar

  Comments  