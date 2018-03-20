Man charged with raping 89-year-old woman in Smithville

Clay County prosecutors have charged a 57-year-old man with raping an 89-year-old woman inside of her home near Smithville.
Michael E. Whitford faces first-degree sodomy, burglary, robbery and armed criminal action for the assault last May 12.
Whitford, who has multiple prior felony convictions, could be sentenced to multiple life sentences, if convicted, said Clay County Prosecutor Daniel L. White.
The woman told Clay County deputies that she was awakened by a man she didn’t know. He was armed with a knife and told her he was there for sex and to rob her.
He tore off her adult diaper and raped and sodomized her, according to the court documents. He also threatened to kill her if she called police.
The assailant fled with the victim’s purse and several hundred dollars in cash.
Whitford was identified as a suspect after DNA testing linked him to a hair recovered inside the woman's home.
He was later questioned by investigators and allegedly admitted to committing the crimes, according to court documents.
Whitford is in custody and his bond is set at $500,000.
