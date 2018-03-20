For the 4th time, Overland Park man charged with exposing himself

An Overland Park man was charged Tuesday with exposing himself to a victim who is younger than 16.
It is the fourth time since 2002 that Joseph Cooke Bycraft has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior for alleged indecent exposure.
The charge filed Tuesday is a felony because of the alleged victim's age and could require Bycraft to be registered as a sex offender if he is convicted.
The incident was reported early Tuesday morning in the 8700 block of Glenwood Street.
Bycraft, 39, was inside a residence but was visible to people passing by who could see that he was allegedly touching himself in a lewd manner, according to Overland Park police.
According to Johnson County District Court records, Bycraft was previously charged and convicted of misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior in 2002, 2013 and last year.
In last year's case, Bycraft was sentenced in July to serve four months in custody.
He was released last November from the Johnson County Corrections work-release center, according to online records.
