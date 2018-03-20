The family of Michael J. Williams Jr., a father of 11 children, have established a Facebook fundraising page. Williams was fatally shot at the Firelight Lounge in Kansas City, Kan., over the weekend.
Crime

Police seek two women in fatal shooting at KCK club of father of 11 children

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 20, 2018 11:42 AM

Police asked for help Tuesday finding two woman wanted in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Michael J. Williams Jr., a Kansas City father of 11 children.

Police said they were looking for Tyjuana Watson, 46, and Lacresha Carr, 40, and could use the public's help in locating them.

Williams was shot to death about 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside the Firelight Lounge in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway.

Watson allegedly pulled out a handgun and randomly fired a shot that struck and killed Williams, who police said was an innocent bystander.

Watson, Tyjuana.jpg
Tyjuana Watson

Watson allegedly fled the club with Carr in a white Cadillac Escalade with Misssour license plate UL0 F6U.

Watson is also goes by various names including Tyjuana Jackson, Lacresha Brooks, Karita Brooks, TY Jackson and Tyjuanal McCloud.

Lacresha Carr Mugshot
Lacresha Carr

Police encouraged anyone who sees or knows of the whereabouts of either Watson or Carr to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

A fundraiser has been set up on Facebook to help his children.

The fundraiser's organizer, Rebecca Hall, said she was raising the money for her son, who was a loving father to 11 children.

"My heart is aching and broken and all I can say is pleas, please help if you can," Hall wrote in the post.

"He was a loving son, brother and most of all a loving father," she wrote. ". . . . Michael will be greatly missed."

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Firelight Lounge, according to a post on Facebook.

