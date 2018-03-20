Doorbell cameras catch alleged OP burglar posing as Google Fiber worker

An Overland Park man is facing burglary charges after neighbors shared information about suspicious activity caught on home security systems.
Brandon Shawn Swa was arrested early Sunday morning in the 6300 block of West 145th Street after police were called to investigate a suspicious person.
Overland Park police said he appeared to be "extremely intoxicated" and falsely claimed he was with Google Fiber.
While officers were speaking to Swa, a neighbor called police to report that a man had approached their front door with their bird feeder in his hand.
That neighbor had a motion-activated security camera that was linked to his doorbell and shared the incident to a neighborhood group with similar systems, according to police.
Another neighbor saw that video and discovered that his system had also been activated by the same man, who had entered his open garage and stole items from a car.
Officers viewed the video and saw that Swa was wearing the same clothes as the man seen on video.
Swa, 26, is now charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated burglary, burglary and theft. He is being held in custody on a bond of $50,000.
