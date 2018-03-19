Police looking for suspect in Citizens Bank and Trust robbery in Kansas City

Kansas City police have released details on a suspect involved in a March 19 afternoon bank robbery.
At 2:23 p.m. Kansas City police say they were alerted to a robbery at Citizens Bank and Trust at 8405 N. Oak Trafficway.
Police say a suspect gave the bank teller a demand note and made a verbal demand for cash before fleeing northbound on North Oak Trafficway with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No use of weapons or injuries were reported.
Police describe the suspect as a tanned white male approximately 35 years of age and standing about 6 feet 4 inches tall. He is reported to be of medium height and weight, and wearing black sunglasses, a cream colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. After the robbery, the suspect fled in a dark gray four-door Mazda with silver hubcaps and silver vent decals on the front passenger quarter panel.
Those with information on the suspect are encouraged to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Kansas City FBI at 816-512-8200
