Police training in Lawrence results in officer shooting

A Lawrence police officer suffered a gunshot wound during a training exercise, the Lawrence Kansas Police department reports.
The officer suffered a wound to the leg at approximately 2:50 p.m. during a firearms training session at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2 in Lawrence.
Police say preliminary information indicates the injury occurred when the firearm became entangled inside the trigger guard, causing it to discharge.
The injured officer was then transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
