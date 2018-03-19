Resident charged with arson fire at Overland Park apartment complex

A 20-year-old man is charged with intentionally starting a fire Friday inside an Overland Park apartment.
No injuries were reported in the fire at the Cedar Crest apartment complex at 91st and Glenwood streets.
Later Friday, a resident of the complex, 20-year-old Darian Deron Patrick Mitchell, was arrested by Overland Park police.
On Saturday, he was charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated arson and arson.
Mitchell's bond is set at $50,000 and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
The complaint filed by prosecutors allege that he set fire to a dishwasher in the same apartment unit listed on jail records as his address.
It also alleges that the resident of another apartment was put at "substantial risk of bodily harm" as a result of the fire.
