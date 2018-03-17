Woman shot a man to death at KCK club after pushing past security, owner says

A woman pushed her way past security at a Kansas City, Kan., club early Saturday and killed a man inside, according to the club's owner.
Mark Anthony, who owns Firelight Lounge at N. 18th St., declined to give the woman's name but said she is known by community members.
"This is one of those things where someone just had it in for someone else," Anthony said.
Kansas City, Kan., police responded to the club at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man in his 30s who had been killed from an "apparent gunshot wound," according to a news release.
The victim was a regular at the club, a "really nice and pleasant person who always had a smile," Anthony said.
Anthony, who was near the door at the time of the shooting, remembers hearing a single shot.
He said a security guard followed the woman into the club after she pushed her way through, and then a struggle ensued. Anthony was unsure if the gunshot was fired before or during the struggle.
"I felt like I had an ample amount (of security)," he said, adding there were five guards total on the premises: two stationed at the door, one outside and two inside.
He said he's considering enhancing security after the incident.
"I want everyone to feel safe. It's my life just as well as anyone else's," he said.
The club has been open for more than 30 years.
In its initial release, the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department did not say if a suspect was in custody. The department could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
