KC-area man accused of raping Missouri college student also had rape charge in Kansas

A Kansas City-area man accused of sexually assaulting a person in Manhattan, Kan., last September is now facing similar charges for a separate assault reported on the campus of University of Missouri-St. Louis.
St. Louis County police arrested Devonta D. Bagley Tuesday after a male student said a man got into his apartment on the UMSL campus and sexually assaulted him at gunpoint. Police said the alleged assault happened early Sunday in the 2900 block of University Meadows Drive in St. Louis. UMSL put out a notice about the incident later that day.
Bagley, 23, was charged with sodomy, burglary and two counts of armed criminal action in St. Louis County. Court records say Bagley's last known home address is in Belton, Mo., just south of Kansas City.
The male student, who is 18, told police he awoke to a stranger standing in his room. He said he told the man to leave but the man, later identified as Bagley, allegedly threatened him with a gun and raped him.
Bagley is a former UMSL student. A spokesman at the university said Bagley had been enrolled as a graduate student but was suspended last fall following a student conduct hearing.
"The entire university family is sympathetic toward and supportive of the student who was the victim of this tragic crime," the university said in a statement. "We are thankful for the professionalism and cooperation among St. Louis County and UMSL police in bringing about a timely arrest. UMSL is a safe campus, but this incident reminds us that crime can happen anywhere."
Before he went to the St. Louis area, Bagley had graduated from Kansas State University in July, according to the Riverfront Times. Bagley's social media pages also list him as a former Kansas State student.
Following graduation, court records show Bagley was allegedly involved in a sexual assault in Manhattan that led to him being charged in Riley County District Court with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.
He was released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled in that case for March 15.
Bagley is currently being held in the St. Louis County jail with bond set at $500,000, cash only.
