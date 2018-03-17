Kansas City, Kan., police were called out to the Firelight Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 to investigate a fatal shooting. This Google Maps Street View is from July 2011.
Crime

KCK police investigating fatal shooting at Firelight Lounge

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

March 17, 2018 07:55 AM

A man was fatally shot inside a Kansas City, Kan., bar early Saturday, police announced in a news release.

KCK police were called out to the Firelight Lounge in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-thirties dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said they found his body inside the business.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

