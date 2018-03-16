Teen's charges dropped after AR-15, shotgun allegedly brought to Lee's Summit High

Charges have been dropped against one of four teenagers two weeks after the group allegedly brought an AR-15, shotgun and other weapons onto Lee's Summit High's campus.
Landon Mikle was previously charged March 1 with felony unlawful use of a weapon.
"After a closer review of evidence presented to us by police, we determined it was appropriate to dismiss charges against this one defendant," said Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
Mikle is a student at Lee's Summit High.
Tanner J. Nicholson, 17; Tynan B. Mullen, 18; and Scott W. Ryan, 19, are still charged with unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records. They face up to four years in prison.
According to the original charging documents written based on Lee's Summit police's investigation and interviews with the four men and one anonymous witness:
All four men were on campus with the AR-15 and shotgun in Mikle's vehicle. Mikle had let Mullen borrow his vehicle earlier that day.
Mikle left school at about 2:30 p.m. and entered his vehicle, he told police. He saw an AR-15 in the front seat and "freaked out," telling his friends that there were cameras everywhere and to get off campus.
He also saw a shotgun on the floorboard. Mikle said he believed the AR-15 was empty. He was not sure if the shotgun was empty and a handgun he saw had one round in the chamber.
Ryan and Nicholson then saw a person nearby whom they had a "beef" with, and they exited the car to confront him.
An anonymous witness said Nicholson and Ryan said they were there to "take care of business," and the witness added that they flashed guns after making the statement.
The witness heard Nicholson tell the person they confronted: "Don't ever talk about me again or I'll kill you."
The witness saw a rifle, a handgun and a "couple of other handguns."
After arresting the teens, police recovered an AR-15, a shotgun, ammunition and marijuana.
