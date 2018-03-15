Kansas City man identified as victim in Wednesday homicide in Independence

Independence police on Thursday identified a 30-year-old Kansas City man as the victim of a fatal shooting reported Wednesday night in the 16600 block of East 28th Place.
Christopher A. Harris Jr. was found shot and killed late Wednesday in front of a home, according to police.
Detectives were looking for a red car that fled the scene after the shooting. No other details about the vehicle were available, police said.
The homicide remains under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or to send email to leads@indepmo.org.
