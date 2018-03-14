Liberty lawyer sentenced for taking money meant for crime victim

A lawyer who kept money that was supposed to go to his client's victim was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison.
Robert J. Young II, 48, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to three years and one month in prison. A judge found him guilty of obstruction of justice after a trial last November.
The case stemmed from Young's representation of Rodney J. Tatum, who had embezzled a large sum of money from his employer.
Tatum's wife turned about $62,000 over to Young, which was supposed to go to her husband's employer, according to federal prosecutors. But Young instead used the money to pay rent and make personal purchases, including a motorcycle.
He also lied under oath about why the money had been given to him, prosecutors said.
Young's law license was suspended in 2016, according to online records.
