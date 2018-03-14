Bank robbery suspect
US Bank branch robbed at Truman Medical Center

By Tony Rizzo

March 14, 2018 11:51 AM

A bank robbery was reported Wednesday morning at Truman Medical Center.

The robbery occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the US Bank branch inside the hospital at 2301 Holmes Road.

No injuries were reported.

The robber approached a teller, claimed he had a gun and demanded money, according to the FBI.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen getting into a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

The robber was described as a black man, about 50 to 60 years old. He was about five feet 10 inches tall and weighed 185 pounds.

He was wearing a black knit stocking cap, silver wire framed glasses and a gray zippered sweatshirt.

