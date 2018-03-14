Overland Park police looking for alleged 'catnapper'

Overland Park police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly took a kitten from a pet store last month.
Police say the "catnapper" theft happened around 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at a pet store in the 11400 block of West 95th Street.
Police were told a man went into the store, asking to "adopt a kitten for a friend."
A store employee escorted him into an enclosure where the kittens were. Not long after that, police say the man left the store with the kitten after the employee briefly went to help another customer.
Surveillance photos shared by police through social media show a man allegedly concealing a kitten in the front pocket of his sweatshirt. Since Tuesday, the post of the kitten theft has been shared more than 400 times from the police department's Facebook page.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the images is asked to call police at 913-344-8729.
