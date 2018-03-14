Overland Park police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male who allegedly took a kitten from a pet store in the 11400 block of West 95th Street on Feb. 17, 2018.
Overland Park police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male who allegedly took a kitten from a pet store in the 11400 block of West 95th Street on Feb. 17, 2018. Overland Park Police Department
Overland Park police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male who allegedly took a kitten from a pet store in the 11400 block of West 95th Street on Feb. 17, 2018. Overland Park Police Department

Crime

Overland Park police looking for alleged 'catnapper'

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 08:34 AM

Overland Park police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly took a kitten from a pet store last month.

Police say the "catnapper" theft happened around 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at a pet store in the 11400 block of West 95th Street.

Police were told a man went into the store, asking to "adopt a kitten for a friend."

A store employee escorted him into an enclosure where the kittens were. Not long after that, police say the man left the store with the kitten after the employee briefly went to help another customer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Surveillance photos shared by police through social media show a man allegedly concealing a kitten in the front pocket of his sweatshirt. Since Tuesday, the post of the kitten theft has been shared more than 400 times from the police department's Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the images is asked to call police at 913-344-8729.

More Videos

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave. 33

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

Pause
KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle 44

KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

How 911 calls are located 78

How 911 calls are located

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call 59

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos 206

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene 183

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know 123

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally 337

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil 253

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated March 9, 2018. David PulliamThe Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave. 33

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

Pause
KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle 44

KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

How 911 calls are located 78

How 911 calls are located

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call 59

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos 206

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene 183

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know 123

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally 337

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil 253

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

View More Video