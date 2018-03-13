Investigation of reported school threat on Snapchat in Lee's Summit leads to arrest

An investigation of a reported school threat in Lee's Summit led to one person's arrest Tuesday, according to police and school district officials.
In a joint statement, Lee's Summit police and Lee's Summit West High School Principal Chad Hertzog said rumors of a potential threat had been circulating Tuesday among students, parents and staff. School officials involved police, who investigated and made the arrest.
The threat was reportedly made on the messaging app Snapchat.
Such threats have spiked across the country since the Valentine's Day shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school, where 17 students and teachers were killed.
"As always, we took this threat seriously," said the statement, which was also written by Sgt. Chris Depue, a Lee's Summit Police Department spokesman.
Police investigated and arrested one person Tuesday. The suspect is not a student at Lee's Summit West and is not a current student in the school district, according to the statement.
Police and school officials said they are working together on an appropriate police presence at the high school on Wednesday, in light of the reported threat.
"We appreciate the students and parents who took the time to contact us with information about this threat and value your assistance," the statement read in part. "The safety of our students and our staff is our first priority, and we achieve that through our continued partnership with one another."
