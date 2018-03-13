Package with black Barbie, slur left in mailbox. It was likely for a Missouri girl, 7

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Linda Gibbs, 62, found a package with a racial slur containing a black Barbie doll on Tuesday in her mailbox. The package was likely directed at her granddaughter, 7. Max Londberg The Kansas City Star

Linda Gibbs, 62, found a package with a racial slur containing a black Barbie doll on Tuesday in her mailbox. The package was likely directed at her granddaughter, 7. Max Londberg The Kansas City Star