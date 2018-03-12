Missouri man sentenced for nude photos of friend's young daughter

A Missouri man was sentenced Monday to 13 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, including nude images of a friend's prepubescent daughter.
Kenneth Larrechea was identified by law enforcement officials during an investigation involving a New York man convicted of exchanging child pornography online.
Larrechea, 48, who had residences in Marshall and Blackburn, was subsequently charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with possession of child pornography.
He pleaded guilty to the charge last November.
According to his plea agreement, investigators found numerous pornographic images during a search of his cell phone. Those included pictures of nude girl who appeared to be unaware she was being photographed.
The girl appeared to be about 10 or 11, according to the agreement.
