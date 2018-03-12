Crime

Missouri man sentenced for nude photos of friend's young daughter

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 02:48 PM

A Missouri man was sentenced Monday to 13 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, including nude images of a friend's prepubescent daughter.

Kenneth Larrechea was identified by law enforcement officials during an investigation involving a New York man convicted of exchanging child pornography online.

Larrechea, 48, who had residences in Marshall and Blackburn, was subsequently charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with possession of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to the charge last November.

According to his plea agreement, investigators found numerous pornographic images during a search of his cell phone. Those included pictures of nude girl who appeared to be unaware she was being photographed.

The girl appeared to be about 10 or 11, according to the agreement.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic; Monty Davis, Jason Boatright, curatorMcClatchy

