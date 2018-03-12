More Videos

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave. 33

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

Pause
KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle 44

KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

How 911 calls are located 78

How 911 calls are located

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call 59

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos 206

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene 183

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know 123

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally 337

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil 253

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil

Kansas City police are engaged in a manhunt for a suspect who fired shots at officers Tuesday morning. The suspect originally was reported to be shooting into a house on the East Side. Keith Myers and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star
Kansas City police are engaged in a manhunt for a suspect who fired shots at officers Tuesday morning. The suspect originally was reported to be shooting into a house on the East Side. Keith Myers and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Crime

Second man charged with exchanging gunfire with KC police

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 01:02 PM

A second Kansas City man has been charged with assault in the exchange of gunfire with Kansas City police in an unmarked SUV last week.

The Jackson County prosecutor has charged Shawn M. Brown, 27, with first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Brown is the second man to be charged in the incident that occurred March 6 on Kansas City's East Side. Dane A. Hill, 26, of Kansas City, also has been with assault, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Shawn Brown Dane Hill mug shots
Shawn M. Brown (left) and Dane A. Hill (right), both of Kansas City, have been charged after an exchange of gunfire with an undercover Kansas City police officer.
Jackson County jail

According to court documents, Kansas City police were conducting surveillance on a house in the 2500 block of Chelsea Avenue. The house allegedly has ties to people known to be involved in narcotics, firearms and stolen vehicles.

An undercover officer saw a dark-colored Buick sedan with temporary tags driving south on Chelsea. As the vehicle slowed in front of the house, a passenger in the front started shooting at the house.

The vehicle fled and the undercover officer pursued. During the pursuit, the passenger leaned out the window and fired at the officer, striking the officer's SUV on the driver's side front bumper.

The Buick crashed at 25th Street and Brighton Avenue and two men ran from the car. After a search, the suspects were arrested. A witness identified Hill as one of the men who fled the vehicle.

Police found three handguns in the yard of house at 25th Street and Poplar Avenue, just west of where the Buick crashed. The weapons matched the description Brown gave of Hill's firearms.

During questioning, Hill allegedly told police he was the passenger and that Brown had picked him up in the Buick. Hill allegedly said they both shot at the house. Hill said he shot at the unmarked police car believing it was associated to the house.

Brown told police during questioning that he and Hill were the only ones in the car. Brown said he drove around the block several times before the shooting and that while he had a handgun and pointed it at the house, he couldn't pull the trigger. That's when Hill allegedly took the handgun and fired at the house.

Hill was upset with a person at the house who threatened the mother of Hill's child, Brown told police.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave. 33

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

Pause
KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle 44

KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

How 911 calls are located 78

How 911 calls are located

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call 59

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos 206

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene 183

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know 123

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally 337

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil 253

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

View More Video