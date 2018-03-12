Second man charged with exchanging gunfire with KC police

A second Kansas City man has been charged with assault in the exchange of gunfire with Kansas City police in an unmarked SUV last week.

The Jackson County prosecutor has charged Shawn M. Brown, 27, with first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Brown is the second man to be charged in the incident that occurred March 6 on Kansas City's East Side. Dane A. Hill, 26, of Kansas City, also has been with assault, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.

Shawn M. Brown (left) and Dane A. Hill (right), both of Kansas City, have been charged after an exchange of gunfire with an undercover Kansas City police officer. Jackson County jail

According to court documents, Kansas City police were conducting surveillance on a house in the 2500 block of Chelsea Avenue. The house allegedly has ties to people known to be involved in narcotics, firearms and stolen vehicles.

An undercover officer saw a dark-colored Buick sedan with temporary tags driving south on Chelsea. As the vehicle slowed in front of the house, a passenger in the front started shooting at the house.

The vehicle fled and the undercover officer pursued. During the pursuit, the passenger leaned out the window and fired at the officer, striking the officer's SUV on the driver's side front bumper.

The Buick crashed at 25th Street and Brighton Avenue and two men ran from the car. After a search, the suspects were arrested. A witness identified Hill as one of the men who fled the vehicle.

Police found three handguns in the yard of house at 25th Street and Poplar Avenue, just west of where the Buick crashed. The weapons matched the description Brown gave of Hill's firearms.

During questioning, Hill allegedly told police he was the passenger and that Brown had picked him up in the Buick. Hill allegedly said they both shot at the house. Hill said he shot at the unmarked police car believing it was associated to the house.

Brown told police during questioning that he and Hill were the only ones in the car. Brown said he drove around the block several times before the shooting and that while he had a handgun and pointed it at the house, he couldn't pull the trigger. That's when Hill allegedly took the handgun and fired at the house.

Hill was upset with a person at the house who threatened the mother of Hill's child, Brown told police.